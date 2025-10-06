Khaled El-Enany Poised to Lead UNESCO

In a significant move, UNESCO's executive board has endorsed Khaled El-Enany, Egypt's former tourism and antiquities minister, as its new director general. The decision follows a voting process in which El-Enany secured overwhelming support, defeating Édouard Firmin Matoko, the alternative candidate from the Republic of Congo, with a margin of 55 to 2.

The appointment marks a noteworthy transition for the United Nations' cultural agency as it seeks to usher in a new era of leadership. The board's decision reflects a strong consensus on El-Enany's capabilities to steer UNESCO forward, amidst a crucial phase in international cultural collaboration.

Despite the apparent unanimity of the vote, the decision is pending final approval from the 194 UNESCO member states this November. The United States abstained from the initial voting process, adding a layer of diplomatic nuance to El-Enany's ascension.

