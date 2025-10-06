Left Menu

Cuttack's Tense Bandh: A Day of Vigil and Precaution

A dawn-to-dusk bandh in Cuttack, called by the VHP after violence during Durga idol immersion, passed peacefully under heavy security. Internet services remain suspended. Sunday's clash left 31 injured, escalating the situation. Authorities remain cautious with ongoing restrictions and arrests amid a historically significant curfew.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 06-10-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 23:26 IST
Cuttack's Tense Bandh: A Day of Vigil and Precaution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 12-hour bandh in Cuttack, organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), transpired peacefully on Monday amid a significant security presence, despite preceding violence. The disturbance originated during the Durga idol immersion process and prompted an internet suspension, extended until early October 7.

Two violent incidents rocked Cuttack over the weekend, leading to injuries to 31 individuals, including police officers. The first occurred during the immersion procession, and the second erupted when law enforcement halted a VHP motorcycle rally. Following these events, prohibitory orders and additional internet restrictions were imposed.

Monday saw strong police and central armed force deployments ensuring calm as normal activities, including government work, were curtailed. Officials stated that preventative measures, including arrests and curbs on city entry, are ongoing, with the law and order situation under strict observation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
2
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
3
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland
4
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025