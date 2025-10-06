Cuttack's Tense Bandh: A Day of Vigil and Precaution
A dawn-to-dusk bandh in Cuttack, called by the VHP after violence during Durga idol immersion, passed peacefully under heavy security. Internet services remain suspended. Sunday's clash left 31 injured, escalating the situation. Authorities remain cautious with ongoing restrictions and arrests amid a historically significant curfew.
A 12-hour bandh in Cuttack, organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), transpired peacefully on Monday amid a significant security presence, despite preceding violence. The disturbance originated during the Durga idol immersion process and prompted an internet suspension, extended until early October 7.
Two violent incidents rocked Cuttack over the weekend, leading to injuries to 31 individuals, including police officers. The first occurred during the immersion procession, and the second erupted when law enforcement halted a VHP motorcycle rally. Following these events, prohibitory orders and additional internet restrictions were imposed.
Monday saw strong police and central armed force deployments ensuring calm as normal activities, including government work, were curtailed. Officials stated that preventative measures, including arrests and curbs on city entry, are ongoing, with the law and order situation under strict observation.
