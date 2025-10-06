Social Media Post Sparks Tensions in Barabanki: Authorities Act Swiftly

A controversial social media post has led to the detention of a man in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, after it caused unrest in Rampur Katra town. The post featured an edited image of a sacred shrine combined with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, sparking widespread anger among a section of the community.

The post quickly went viral, compelling local authorities and community leaders to step in to maintain order and prevent any incidents. The situation was swiftly brought under control. The Safderganj police acted on a complaint by town representative Niyaz Ahmed, taking Pullu Yadav into custody and urging residents to remain peaceful.

A formal complaint was registered citing the disruption of religious harmony, and an investigation has been launched. According to SHO Amar Kumar Chaurasia, technical analysis of the post is underway, with assurances of strict action against those found guilty of inciting tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)