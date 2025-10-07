Left Menu

Fugitive Gangster Acquires Passport Illegally, Pune Police Crack Down

Nilesh Ghaywal, a fugitive gangster wanted for murder and extortion, has been charged with obtaining a passport through fraudulent means. Police in Pune have registered offences against him, including violations of the Passport and Aadhaar Acts. A new case under the Arms Act has also been filed following the recovery of live bullets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-10-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 00:12 IST
Fugitive Gangster Acquires Passport Illegally, Pune Police Crack Down
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Pune have intensified their efforts against fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, who has been charged with acquiring a passport through fraudulent means. The charges, filed on Monday, include cheating, forgery, and impersonation under both the Passport Act of 1967 and the Aadhaar Act of 2016.

Authorities also uncovered a cache of bullets at Ghaywal's residence in the Kothrud area, prompting a fresh case under the Arms Act. Investigations are ongoing as police work to track down Ghaywal, who has a history of severe offences, including murder and extortion.

Supriya Sule, a Nationalist Congress Party MP, has publicly decried the ease with which Ghaywal obtained his passport despite his criminal background. She plans to bring the matter to the attention of the External Affairs Ministry, seeking intervention from Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
2
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
3
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland
4
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025