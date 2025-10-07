Fugitive Gangster Acquires Passport Illegally, Pune Police Crack Down

Police in Pune have intensified their efforts against fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, who has been charged with acquiring a passport through fraudulent means. The charges, filed on Monday, include cheating, forgery, and impersonation under both the Passport Act of 1967 and the Aadhaar Act of 2016.

Authorities also uncovered a cache of bullets at Ghaywal's residence in the Kothrud area, prompting a fresh case under the Arms Act. Investigations are ongoing as police work to track down Ghaywal, who has a history of severe offences, including murder and extortion.

Supriya Sule, a Nationalist Congress Party MP, has publicly decried the ease with which Ghaywal obtained his passport despite his criminal background. She plans to bring the matter to the attention of the External Affairs Ministry, seeking intervention from Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

(With inputs from agencies.)