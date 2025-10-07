The Maxwell Pardon Controversy

President Donald Trump, when questioned about a potential pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, indicated he would first need to consult with the Department of Justice.

The statement came following a significant decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, which on Monday rejected Maxwell's appeal against her conviction. Maxwell was convicted of assisting the late financier Jeffrey Epstein in sexually exploiting underage girls.

Maxwell's bid for a pardon has become a controversial topic, highlighting the complexities surrounding cases linked to Epstein's criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)