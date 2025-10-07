Hope in Sharm El Sheikh: Indirect Talks Aim to End Gaza Conflict

Delegations from Israel and Hamas have commenced indirect negotiations in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, under U.S. guidance, with the ultimate goal of ending the prolonged Gaza conflict. The talks grapple with challenging issues, including Israeli withdrawals and Hamas' disarmament, against a backdrop of international and regional support.

U.S. President Donald Trump, keen on a swift resolution, has urged both parties to expedite discussions. However, the negotiations face hurdles, such as mutual distrust and potential derailment over complex details. Meanwhile, Trump has encouraged a temporary suspension of Israeli airstrikes to facilitate dialogue and progress on hostages' release.

Despite skepticism about achieving a rapid end to the hostilities, delegations from both sides are cautiously optimistic. The discussions revolve around controversial topics like a ceasefire, hostage exchange, and the enduring demand for Hamas' disarmament, which remains conditional on the establishment of a Palestinian state and the end of Israeli occupation.

