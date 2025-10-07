Glimmer of Hope: Israel-Hamas Talks Begin Amid Tensions

Delegations from Israel and Hamas commenced indirect negotiations in Egypt on Monday, with U.S. facilitation, aiming for a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict. Contested topics include Israel's withdrawal and Hamas's disarmament while both parties endorse President Trump's plan as the foundation for these discussions.

The plan, supported by Arab and Western nations, advocates immediate negotiations towards a deal to end the two-year conflict. President Trump claims a unique capability to forge peace in Gaza, having invested considerable effort to resolve a war that has isolated Israel globally.

Despite hopes for a quick resolution, complexities remain, and both parties seek clarity on pivotal details. The talks, occurring in Sharm El Sheikh, coincide with the second anniversary of the initial Hamas attack that escalated the war, involving mediators from Egypt, the U.S., and Qatar.

(With inputs from agencies.)