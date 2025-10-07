Left Menu

Man Seeks Help for Wife's Serpent Transformation at Night

A man in Sitapur approached the district magistrate with an unusual complaint about his wife allegedly turning into a serpent at night, causing him fear and sleepless nights. Despite seeking police intervention earlier, no action was taken, prompting him to turn to the district administration for assistance.

Sitapur(Up) | Updated: 07-10-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 14:58 IST
Man Seeks Help for Wife's Serpent Transformation at Night
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bizarre incident in Sitapur, a man named Meraj from Lodhasa village has escalated his strange plea to the district magistrate, asserting that his wife transforms into a 'nagin' at night, leaving him terrified and unable to sleep.

Meraj claimed that his wife, Nasimun, exhibits mentally unstable behavior by impersonating a serpent, which includes hissing and provoking fear. Despite repeated appeals for intervention, local police have reportedly not acted on the matter.

During a 'Samadhan Diwas' session, where officials field public grievances, the district magistrate, Abhishek Anand, was taken aback by the peculiar complaint and has instructed police to investigate. The case remains under police scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

