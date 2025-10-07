Left Menu

India Approves Over Rs 1600 Crore Aid for Flood and Disaster Relief

A high-level committee led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sanctioned Rs 707.97 crore in additional central assistance for Assam and Gujarat due to floods and landslides. Furthermore, Rs 903.67 crore is allocated for Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan to enhance state fire services, underscoring the Centre's commitment to supporting states during natural disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-ranking committee, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has approved substantial financial assistance totalling Rs 707.97 crore for Assam and Gujarat, both severely impacted by 2024 floods and landslides.

An additional sum of Rs 903.67 crore will bolster state fire services in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, sourced from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

The Centre, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, reaffirms its commitment to supporting states in disaster management by providing financial aid exceeding the State Disaster Response Fund allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

