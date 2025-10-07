Currency Market Jitters: Pound Gains Amid Political Turmoil

The British pound experienced mixed movements on Tuesday as it dipped against the dollar yet gained ground against the euro and yen. Political instability and fiscal worries in France and Japan have kept the euro and yen under pressure, while the pound remains in its recent range, currency markets show.

Meanwhile, market players are eyeing forthcoming speeches by Bank of England's Huw Pill and Catherine Mann, which could serve as potential catalysts for sterling's movement. Despite the current quiet phase, traders anticipate range trading ahead of any new economic developments or fiscal updates from these speeches.

Political developments in Japan with the rise of Sanae Takaichi to leadership, and the unexpected resignation of French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, have further influenced the currency landscape. Analysts signal caution, especially watching the bond yield spreads between Germany and France, as a further rise could exacerbate euro weakness.

