Empowering Sanitation Workers: Yogi Adityanath's Promises for Change

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pledges significant reforms for sanitation workers, promising direct payments, health insurance, and compensation for untimely deaths. Celebrating Maharshi Valmiki's legacy, he condemns casteism and calls upon the Valmiki community to educate their children for a better future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 16:15 IST
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant policy move, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced comprehensive reforms aimed at benefiting the state's sanitation workers on Tuesday. Speaking at the Maharshi Valmiki Prakat Diwas function at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Adityanath declared that in the unfortunate event of a sanitation worker's death, compensation of Rs 35-40 lakh would be provided.

The Chief Minister emphasized that payments to sanitation and contractual workers will be made directly through a government corporation, eliminating the need for outsourcing agencies. Additionally, a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh will be extended to all sanitation workers as part of this initiative.

Adityanath praised Maharshi Valmiki, author of the epic 'Ramayana,' and addressed societal issues, urging the Valmiki community to prioritize education. He also criticized previous administrations for their treatment of sanitation workers, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to abolish manual scavenging and improve sanitation infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

