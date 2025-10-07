Chris Penk to Champion NZ’s Trade Interests at G20 Summit in South Africa

New Zealand’s Small Business and Manufacturing Minister, Chris Penk, is set to represent the country at the Group of Twenty (G20) Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting taking place in Gqeberha, South Africa, from October 9 to 10. The annual event brings together ministers from the world’s largest economies to deliberate on policies shaping global trade and investment.

Mr Penk described his participation as a crucial opportunity to strengthen New Zealand’s voice in global economic discussions.

“As an exporting nation reliant on trade, this is a significant opportunity to advance our interests with some of the world’s largest economies,” he said.

New Zealand’s Place at the Global Table

Although not a member of the G20, New Zealand has been invited as a guest country, highlighting its international standing as a strong advocate of open, fair, and rules-based trade. The G20 economies collectively account for 85% of global GDP and 75% of international trade, making the forum a vital platform for influencing key economic frameworks and promoting sustainable growth.

During the ministerial sessions, discussions will focus on reinforcing the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as the cornerstone of global trade governance. Minister Penk will reiterate New Zealand’s commitment to defending, strengthening, and modernising the WTO, particularly at a time when multilateral trade mechanisms face mounting geopolitical pressures and protectionist trends.

Strengthening Ties with South Africa

Beyond the G20 agenda, Mr Penk’s visit will also serve to enhance bilateral relations between New Zealand and South Africa. He noted that both countries share democratic values and maintain strong cultural, sporting, and people-to-people links.

“New Zealand and South Africa enjoy a warm relationship based on shared democratic values, strong people-to-people and sporting links. My engagements in South Africa build on these values by exploring opportunities for collaboration between our small businesses and governments,” Mr Penk said.

This focus on small business cooperation aligns with New Zealand’s wider strategy to diversify export markets, foster innovation-led entrepreneurship, and deepen engagement with African economies — a region of growing economic significance.

Broader Strategic Goals

New Zealand’s participation in this year’s G20 meeting underscores its commitment to global trade resilience and inclusive economic recovery. Amid ongoing challenges such as supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures, and the push toward digital trade, the meeting provides an avenue for like-minded nations to share best practices and chart pathways for equitable growth.

Mr Penk’s delegation will aim to secure stronger linkages in emerging sectors such as sustainable manufacturing, digital trade, and green innovation, reflecting New Zealand’s strategic economic priorities.

The minister is scheduled to return to New Zealand on October 12, following bilateral and multilateral engagements that are expected to bolster both New Zealand’s global economic presence and its collaborative ties with African partners.