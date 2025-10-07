Syrian Ceasefire: A Step Towards Unity

In a significant move towards regional stability, Syrian Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and SDF commander General Mazloum Abdi have reached an agreement for a comprehensive ceasefire across northern and northeastern Syria. Announced on Tuesday, the truce is effective immediately, according to Syria's defence ministry.

Recent clashes had threatened a landmark March agreement between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and Syria's government, which aimed to integrate regional forces into the national framework. This ceasefire is expected to alleviate tensions and reaffirm commitments to the groundbreaking deal.

With SDF forces controlling a quarter of the country, the original accord was seen as a critical strategy to reconcile a nation divided by over a decade of civil war, aiming to merge Kurdish-led governance with the central authority in Damascus.

