Ceasefire Hopes Loom as Israel and Hamas Discuss Trump's Peace Plan
Israeli forces intensified attacks on Gaza amidst indirect talks in Egypt between Israel and Hamas, marking two years since a major Hamas attack. US President Trump's plan is seen as a viable path to peace, but Qatar's involvement indicates many unresolved issues. Both sides support the overall principles of the plan.
On the second anniversary of a pivotal Hamas attack, Israeli forces have escalated military operations in Gaza. The region sees no respite amid ongoing indirect discussions between Israel and Hamas hosted in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, concerning US President Donald Trump's peace proposal.
Qatar, having mediated past ceasefire attempts, noted the complexity of Trump's 20-point plan. A spokesperson highlighted the need for practical on-ground interpretations, while emphasizing that Hamas releasing hostages could signal the war's end. However, heavy airstrikes continue to plague Gaza as both sides negotiate.
Despite persistent conflict, signs of progress emerge. European leaders suggest a ceasefire and release of hostages are within grasp, urging this opportunity not to be wasted. Trump urged swift negotiation, advocating for a definitive resolution to the years-long strife.
(With inputs from agencies.)
