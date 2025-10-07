Mumbai Builder's 'Abduction' Unravels as Rehab Intervention

In an unexpected development in a kidnapping case, a Mumbai-based builder reportedly abducted from his residence was discovered in a rehabilitation center in Palghar district. The dramatic revelation came after police investigations uncovered that the incident was orchestrated by his first wife, aiming to address his alcohol addiction.

The case began with a complaint lodged by the builder's second wife, Afsana Arab, who reported that four unidentified men forcefully took her husband, Chandrakant Bhunu, from their home. Suspicions of a property dispute were initially linked to his son from his first marriage, according to police officials.

However, investigations led by Versova police and the crime branch traced Bhunu to a rehab facility in Vasai. Police stated that employees from the rehabilitation center, acting on instructions from Bhunu's first wife, facilitated the intervention to deal with his alcoholism.

(With inputs from agencies.)