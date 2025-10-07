Tragic Demise of Influential Haryana IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar

Haryana's police force is in mourning following the death of Senior IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly took his own life at his Chandigarh residence. The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, with Kumar, noted for his interventions in officer rights and seniority matters, recently assuming his role as Inspector General at the Police Training Centre in Sunaria, Rohtak.

His wife, Amneet P Kumar, an IAS officer currently in Japan, was informed after the officials rushed to the scene upon learning of the incident. As the investigation unfolds, questions about the officer's death remain. The Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police, Kanwardeep Kaur, confirmed the incident and stated that a team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory has been deployed to examine the area.

Colleagues and administrative circles express shock at the loss. Statements from the Haryana Police reflect deep sadness and support for Kumar's family during this difficult time, emphasizing the officer's impact on addressing issues within the police ranks. As inquiries continue, the community mourns a respected figure in law enforcement who voiced concerns over representational disparities in the force.

(With inputs from agencies.)