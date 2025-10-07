Left Menu

Tragic Demise of Influential Haryana IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar

Senior Haryana Police officer Y Puran Kumar was found dead at his Chandigarh home, in an alleged suicide. Known for his advocacy on officer rights, Kumar recently held the position of Inspector General at the Police Training Centre in Sunaria, Rohtak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:45 IST
Tragic Demise of Influential Haryana IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's police force is in mourning following the death of Senior IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly took his own life at his Chandigarh residence. The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, with Kumar, noted for his interventions in officer rights and seniority matters, recently assuming his role as Inspector General at the Police Training Centre in Sunaria, Rohtak.

His wife, Amneet P Kumar, an IAS officer currently in Japan, was informed after the officials rushed to the scene upon learning of the incident. As the investigation unfolds, questions about the officer's death remain. The Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police, Kanwardeep Kaur, confirmed the incident and stated that a team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory has been deployed to examine the area.

Colleagues and administrative circles express shock at the loss. Statements from the Haryana Police reflect deep sadness and support for Kumar's family during this difficult time, emphasizing the officer's impact on addressing issues within the police ranks. As inquiries continue, the community mourns a respected figure in law enforcement who voiced concerns over representational disparities in the force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Roundup: Key Rulings and Directives from a Busy Tuesday

Supreme Court Roundup: Key Rulings and Directives from a Busy Tuesday

 India
2
Justice Delivered: Ghazipur Court Awards Death Penalty

Justice Delivered: Ghazipur Court Awards Death Penalty

 India
3
Demystifying the IT Act: A Workshop on Responsible Digital Governance

Demystifying the IT Act: A Workshop on Responsible Digital Governance

 India
4
British Police Crack Down on Cross-Continental Mobile Phone Smuggling Network

British Police Crack Down on Cross-Continental Mobile Phone Smuggling Networ...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025