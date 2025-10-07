Left Menu

The Power of Words: Rejecting Hate in India

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla highlights the impact of hate speech beyond physical violence. Speaking at a Delhi symposium, he stressed the need for responsible speech to maintain societal harmony. The symposium focused on hate speech and electoral politics, urging citizens to denounce divisive rhetoric and promote respectful discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla called for a broad rejection of hurtful and hateful speech, highlighting that violence extends beyond the physical realm. His remarks were made at a symposium organized by the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, focusing on 'Hate Speech and Electoral Politics in India.'

Governor Shukla underscored the critical importance of using the freedom of expression responsibly, noting that words carry immense sanctity and power. He expressed concern over the deteriorating standards of public discourse and urged for words that foster kindness and dignity instead of enmity and division.

Emphasizing the role of education, Shukla appealed to teachers to instill the importance of responsible language use in young minds, accentuating that teachers are pivotal in shaping the future of society. The governor's call for maintaining 'maryada' in speech is a reminder of the values necessary for societal cohesion and respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

