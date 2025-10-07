Brother-in-law's Revenge: Newlywed's Untimely Demise
A newly married man, K Ganesh, was allegedly murdered by his brother-in-law, Durga Rao, just 13 days after the wedding. The murder occurred as Rao opposed the marriage, leading to a deadly confrontation while Ganesh traveled to Guntur. Rao, alongside two accomplices, executed the tragic act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guntur | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:10 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, a newly married man was killed by his brother-in-law who was against the marriage, police confirmed.
The victim, identified as K Ganesh, had defied family opposition to marry Keerthi Veeranjaneya Devi, inciting Durga Rao, known for his criminal background, to act violently.
Rao and two associates allegedly ambushed Ganesh en route to Guntur, culminating in a fatal stabbing incident. Authorities are actively investigating under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pastor and Rowdy Impersonators Under Investigation for Dharmasthala Temple Allegation
Tragedy Strikes as New Mayor-Elect Stabbed in Germany: A Community in Shock
Shock in Herdecke: Mayor-Elect Stabbed in Western Germany
Air India Crash Investigation Under Scrutiny Amidst Calls for Transparency
Shocking Attack: Newly Elected German Mayor Found Stabbed