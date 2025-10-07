Brother-in-law's Revenge: Newlywed's Untimely Demise

In a shocking turn of events, a newly married man was killed by his brother-in-law who was against the marriage, police confirmed.

The victim, identified as K Ganesh, had defied family opposition to marry Keerthi Veeranjaneya Devi, inciting Durga Rao, known for his criminal background, to act violently.

Rao and two associates allegedly ambushed Ganesh en route to Guntur, culminating in a fatal stabbing incident. Authorities are actively investigating under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(With inputs from agencies.)