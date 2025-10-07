Left Menu

Court Battle Over PDP MLA's Travel Restrictions Intensifies

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency has requested the dismissal of PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra's application to travel outside J&K, labeling it as baseless due to his involvement in serious criminal charges. The agency argues that granting such permission would undermine the trial court's authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:12 IST
Court Battle Over PDP MLA's Travel Restrictions Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) has made a formal request to the J&K High Court to reject an application by PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra. Parra, currently on bail for a terror-related case, sought permission to travel outside the Union Territory.

In its response, SIA, represented by counsel and additional advocate general Mohsin S Qadri, argued that Parra's application lacks merit due to his involvement in "serious and heinous" offenses. The agency maintained that Parra's request to leave J&K without court consent could jeopardize trial proceedings and hinder proper legal supervision.

Addressing the court, the SIA contended that the application is an attempt to mislead by not disclosing all material facts and could potentially set a negative precedent. The SIA emphasized that allowing such a request would dilute crucial bail conditions and possibly disrupt ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan's Multifaceted Initiatives: Empowering Farmers and Ensuring Food Safety

Rajasthan's Multifaceted Initiatives: Empowering Farmers and Ensuring Food S...

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes Newly-Elected Mayor of Herdecke

Tragedy Strikes Newly-Elected Mayor of Herdecke

 Germany
3
Kerala Cracks Down on Substandard Medicines: A Public Health Alert

Kerala Cracks Down on Substandard Medicines: A Public Health Alert

 India
4
Emotional Homecoming: Former MLA Rameshwar Yadav's Release Sparks Support and Tears

Emotional Homecoming: Former MLA Rameshwar Yadav's Release Sparks Support an...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025