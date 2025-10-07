Court Battle Over PDP MLA's Travel Restrictions Intensifies

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) has made a formal request to the J&K High Court to reject an application by PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra. Parra, currently on bail for a terror-related case, sought permission to travel outside the Union Territory.

In its response, SIA, represented by counsel and additional advocate general Mohsin S Qadri, argued that Parra's application lacks merit due to his involvement in "serious and heinous" offenses. The agency maintained that Parra's request to leave J&K without court consent could jeopardize trial proceedings and hinder proper legal supervision.

Addressing the court, the SIA contended that the application is an attempt to mislead by not disclosing all material facts and could potentially set a negative precedent. The SIA emphasized that allowing such a request would dilute crucial bail conditions and possibly disrupt ongoing investigations.

