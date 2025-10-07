Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire in Northern Syria: A Turning Point Amid Long-standing Conflict

A landmark ceasefire agreement has been reached between Syria's Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and SDF commander General Mazloum Abdi in northern Syria. This marks a crucial step in resolving conflicts and integrating regional forces into national governance, supported by U.S. diplomatic efforts. The truce aims for stability and long-term peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:24 IST
Historic Ceasefire in Northern Syria: A Turning Point Amid Long-standing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria's Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and SDF commander General Mazloum Abdi have struck a landmark ceasefire deal, effective immediately, on all fronts in northern and northeastern Syria. The agreement aims to quell recent clashes that threatened a significant merger deal signed in March integrating Kurdish-led forces with state institutions.

The March deal, crucial for mending a nation torn by 14 years of civil war, sought to unite a quarter of Syria held by Kurdish forces with both Damascus and regional Kurdish governance. The ceasefire, therefore, is a pivotal step toward national unity. The talks underline the U.S.'s support in stabilizing the region through diplomatic efforts.

On the diplomatic front, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa discussed recent developments with U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack and U.S. Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper in Damascus. Attended by key Syrian officials, discussions emphasized advancing the political process and reinforcing security measures across the war-torn nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

