Trump's Military Move: A Controversial Legal Battle

Donald Trump's proposal to invoke a centuries-old federal anti-insurrection law to bolster military presence in U.S. cities has ignited a fierce legal confrontation with Democratic municipal leaders. On Tuesday, several Texas National Guard troops were set to patrol Chicago, escalating the dispute over presidential powers.

Despite significant opposition from Democratic governors and mayors, Trump has sent Guard troops to key cities like Chicago and Portland, Oregon, insisting they address rising violence. However, local statistics show a decline in violent crime, painting a different picture of reality.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker accused Trump of deliberately inciting chaos for political gain. Legal actions have been taken against the Trump administration's plans, which are seen as leveraging service members for political ends, intensifying the debate over the role of the military in domestic affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)