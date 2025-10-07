Erdogan Pushes for Diplomatic Momentum in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
Turkish President Erdogan and Russian President Putin discussed accelerating diplomatic efforts for a just peace in Ukraine. Erdogan emphasized Turkey's commitment to peace, including efforts for a Gaza ceasefire. The discussion covered bilateral, regional, and global issues, focusing on maintaining diplomatic momentum.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:36 IST
In a crucial phone call, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to accelerate diplomatic efforts towards a fair and lasting peace in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, according to a statement from Erdogan's office.
The conversation underscored Turkey's commitment to fostering peace, with Erdogan reiterating that his country will continue to work towards achieving a ceasefire, not only in Ukraine but also in Gaza.
The dialogue also spanned bilateral relations and significant regional and global issues, aiming to enhance diplomatic engagement and mediate international conflicts.
