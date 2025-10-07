Erdogan Pushes for Diplomatic Momentum in Ukraine-Russia Conflict

In a crucial phone call, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to accelerate diplomatic efforts towards a fair and lasting peace in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, according to a statement from Erdogan's office.

The conversation underscored Turkey's commitment to fostering peace, with Erdogan reiterating that his country will continue to work towards achieving a ceasefire, not only in Ukraine but also in Gaza.

The dialogue also spanned bilateral relations and significant regional and global issues, aiming to enhance diplomatic engagement and mediate international conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)