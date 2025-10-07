Left Menu

Pastor and Rowdy Impersonators Under Investigation for Dharmasthala Temple Allegation

Dakshina Kannada police are investigating two imposters, including a pastor, who allegedly posed as Karnataka State Human Rights Commission officers. They sought to uncover alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala. The accused were charged with impersonation and spreading false information. A Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the allegations.

Updated: 07-10-2025 20:18 IST
The Dakshina Kannada police are conducting an investigation into two individuals posing as officers from the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission. One of the imposters is notably a pastor. They visited the Belthangadi police station to inquire into allegations of mass burials in the Dharmasthala temple town, according to police sources.

Madan Bugudi, identified as a rowdy sheeter from Hubballi, allegedly impersonated a Human Rights Commission officer. Meanwhile, the other suspect is reportedly a pastor from Doddaballapura. Police are scrutinizing his involvement, aiming to verify the extent of his deception.

Charges against Bugudi and his associates include impersonation, cheating, and circulating false information to incite public discord. The controversy arose after a complaint about mass burials at Dharmasthala, leading to investigations by a Special Investigation Team, amid political outcry and assurances of action if the claims prove false.

(With inputs from agencies.)

