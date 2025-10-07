Protest in Thane Against Attack on Judiciary
NCP (SP) organized a protest in Thane against a shoe-throwing incident involving CJI B R Gavai. Led by MLA Jitendra Awhad, party members marked their dissent by tying black ribbons and holding the Constitution. Lawyer Rakesh Kishore's act was seen as an attack on judicial values.
On Tuesday, the NCP (SP) staged a protest in Thane, Maharashtra, denouncing a recent shoe-throwing incident directed at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. The protest was deemed necessary to defend the judiciary and uphold democratic principles.
Led by party MLA Jitendra Awhad, participants wore black ribbons and carried copies of the Constitution as they gathered silently. This followed lawyer Rakesh Kishore's attempt to throw a shoe at the Chief Justice at the Supreme Court in New Delhi on the previous day.
During the Thane demonstration, NCP (SP) district unit president Manoj Pradhan stated that the Chief Justice is a crucial symbol of the judicial system. He emphasized that such acts are attacks on the judiciary and reflect biases against marginalized communities.
