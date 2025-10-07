Left Menu

Protest in Thane Against Attack on Judiciary

NCP (SP) organized a protest in Thane against a shoe-throwing incident involving CJI B R Gavai. Led by MLA Jitendra Awhad, party members marked their dissent by tying black ribbons and holding the Constitution. Lawyer Rakesh Kishore's act was seen as an attack on judicial values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:24 IST
Protest in Thane Against Attack on Judiciary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the NCP (SP) staged a protest in Thane, Maharashtra, denouncing a recent shoe-throwing incident directed at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. The protest was deemed necessary to defend the judiciary and uphold democratic principles.

Led by party MLA Jitendra Awhad, participants wore black ribbons and carried copies of the Constitution as they gathered silently. This followed lawyer Rakesh Kishore's attempt to throw a shoe at the Chief Justice at the Supreme Court in New Delhi on the previous day.

During the Thane demonstration, NCP (SP) district unit president Manoj Pradhan stated that the Chief Justice is a crucial symbol of the judicial system. He emphasized that such acts are attacks on the judiciary and reflect biases against marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

 Global
2
Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

 Global
3
Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

 Italy
4
Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025