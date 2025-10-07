Left Menu

Vatican Condemns Israel’s Actions in Gaza

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's top diplomat, condemns Israel's actions in Gaza, describing them as an 'ongoing massacre.' He urged for proportional defense and highlighted the international community's inaction. The Vatican calls for restraint and questions weapon supplies amidst the Israeli military campaign against Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Vatican's top diplomat has issued a sharp rebuke of Israel's military actions in Gaza, calling it an 'ongoing massacre.' This statement, marking one of the strongest condemnations from the Catholic Church, coincides with the anniversary of Hamas' attack on Israeli communities on October 7, 2023.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, described Hamas' attacks as 'inhuman and indefensible' and urged for the release of hostages. He emphasized the principle of proportionality in defense, criticizing Israel's military campaign for targeting a largely defenseless population.

Israel has responded by lamenting the focus on its actions while asserting that there is no moral equivalence between their response and Hamas' attack. Despite traditional Vatican restraint in international conflicts, Pope Leo has supported Parolin, calling for increased aid and questioning the legitimacy of weapons supplies used against civilians.

