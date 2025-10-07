Justice Delivered: Ghazipur Court Awards Death Penalty
A special court in Ghazipur sentenced Sanjay Prasad Nat to death for the rape and murder of an eight-year-old boy. The case, prosecuted by Prabhu Narayan Singh, involved eight witnesses, including the doctor who performed the post-mortem. The crime occurred on February 19, 2024.
A special court in Ghazipur district has sentenced a man to death for the heinous crime of raping and murdering an eight-year-old boy, according to case lawyer Prabhu Narayan Singh.
Judge Ram Avtar Prasad delivered the death penalty to Sanjay Prasad Nat, who was found guilty of the rape, murder, and concealment of the boy's body in his own home. The crime took place on February 19, 2024, when Nat lured his neighbor's son to his home at 3 pm, committed the crime, and hid the body in a box.
The boy's father, upon returning from work, learned from a local girl that his son had been taken by Nat. This led to the discovery of the boy's body and Sanjay's arrest. During the trial, eight prosecution witnesses, including the post-mortem doctor, testified, resulting in the court finding Nat guilty and sentencing him to death.
