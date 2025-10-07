Rising Tensions: Law and Order Crisis in Odisha
Tensions in Odisha escalate as violence mars the festive season. BJD leader Naveen Patnaik criticizes the BJP government's handling of law and order amid recent incidents, including the murder of lawyer Pitabas Panda. Concerns grow over public safety and recruitment examination irregularities.
- Country:
- India
In the midst of festive celebrations, Odisha finds itself gripped by a wave of violence, drawing sharp criticism from BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. He asserts that the BJP government has failed to ensure law and order, leaving citizens feeling unsafe.
Highlighting several recent incidents, including the murder of lawyer Pitabas Panda and various acts of hooliganism, Patnaik emphasizes the growing climate of fear. In response, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has promised swift action against those responsible.
As tensions rise, concerns also surface about repeated postponements of recruitment exams, affecting youth morale. Meanwhile, political leaders across the spectrum demand accountability and urgent government intervention to restore peace and confidence in Odisha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cyber Crime Police Arrest Activist Over Defamatory Post on Karur Stampede
Stabbing of German Mayor Sparks Investigation and Memories of Past Political Violence
Global Cybercrime Crackdown: CBI's Role in Operation HAECHI-VI
Festive Season Security Boost: Delhi Police Collaborate with Commercial Establishments
ICC Conviction of Ali Kushayb: A Milestone for Justice Amid Renewed Darfur Violence