Rising Tensions: Law and Order Crisis in Odisha

In the midst of festive celebrations, Odisha finds itself gripped by a wave of violence, drawing sharp criticism from BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. He asserts that the BJP government has failed to ensure law and order, leaving citizens feeling unsafe.

Highlighting several recent incidents, including the murder of lawyer Pitabas Panda and various acts of hooliganism, Patnaik emphasizes the growing climate of fear. In response, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has promised swift action against those responsible.

As tensions rise, concerns also surface about repeated postponements of recruitment exams, affecting youth morale. Meanwhile, political leaders across the spectrum demand accountability and urgent government intervention to restore peace and confidence in Odisha.

