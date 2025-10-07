Cuttack Returns to Calm: Curfew Lifted, Internet Restored

Normalcy has been restored in Cuttack city after a spell of violence erupted during last week's Durga idol immersion. As per the Odisha government's latest directives, the curfew has been lifted, and internet services have been restored, a senior official confirmed.

Prohibitory orders were initially enforced for 36 hours while internet services were suspended for 48 hours in phases following clashes during and after the immersion procession. According to Commissioner of Police S Dev Datta Singh, no fresh incidents have been reported in recent days, including during a bandh called by Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

In light of the incidents, a total of fifty platoons of police and additional central armed forces have been deployed. Citizens are urged to verify information before sharing on social media to avoid the spread of rumors. The police continue to monitor the situation as more religious festivities approach, urging caution among the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)