Tech Meets Cleanliness: Revolutionizing Swachhta Campaign 5.0

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlights the integration of technology in the Swachhta Campaign 5.0, focusing on waste-to-wealth solutions and enhancing citizen awareness about cleanliness. Emphasizing self-reliance, the campaign aims to promote a cleaner environment and healthy lifestyle through e-waste reprocessing and recycling initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday emphasized the incorporation of technology in the ongoing 'Swachhta' campaign, advocating for waste-to-wealth strategies.

During a review of the cleanliness campaign organized by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Singh underscored the importance of citizen awareness in making 'swachhta' part of daily life, citing successful initiatives like the Maha Kumbh's use of treated wastewater for irrigation. The campaign is also focused on reducing import reliance and promoting indigenous solutions.

V Srinivas, Secretary of DARPG, reiterated the department's commitment to the successful execution of Special Campaign 5.0, dedicated to enhancing cleanliness, efficiency, and transparency across government ministries and departments from October 2-31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

