Youth Arrested with Grenade Sparks Investigation

Two youths from Patiala, Punjab, were arrested with a hand grenade and live cartridges on the Pehowa Highway. Police intercepted them based on a tip-off, suspecting links to a criminal gang. A bomb disposal squad defused the grenade, and investigations continue under the Arms and Explosives Substances Acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:15 IST
Authorities in the region have apprehended two individuals from Patiala, Punjab, following the discovery of a hand grenade and five live cartridges in their possession. Police captured the duo on the Pehowa Highway during their journey from Punjab to Kurukshetra, acting on prior intelligence reports.

The suspects are allegedly connected to a well-known criminal gang, prompting law enforcement to launch an extensive investigation to map out their affiliations and motives. The local police force stressed the importance of this arrest, highlighting its ongoing efforts to dismantle unlawful networks operating in the area.

A bomb disposal squad quickly responded to the scene, safely defusing the grenade. The suspects face charges under the Arms Act and the Explosives Substances Act as authorities explore the possibility of a planned illegal operation in the vicinity.

