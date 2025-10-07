Youth Arrested with Grenade Sparks Investigation

Authorities in the region have apprehended two individuals from Patiala, Punjab, following the discovery of a hand grenade and five live cartridges in their possession. Police captured the duo on the Pehowa Highway during their journey from Punjab to Kurukshetra, acting on prior intelligence reports.

The suspects are allegedly connected to a well-known criminal gang, prompting law enforcement to launch an extensive investigation to map out their affiliations and motives. The local police force stressed the importance of this arrest, highlighting its ongoing efforts to dismantle unlawful networks operating in the area.

A bomb disposal squad quickly responded to the scene, safely defusing the grenade. The suspects face charges under the Arms Act and the Explosives Substances Act as authorities explore the possibility of a planned illegal operation in the vicinity.

