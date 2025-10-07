Crackdown on Drug Peddling: Key Arrests in Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant bust, law enforcement agencies in Jammu and Kashmir have detained a noted drug dealer under the rigorous PIT-NDPS Act, aiming to combat the local drug trade. Shoib Akhter, from Draj village, is now behind bars in Jammu Jail, as confirmed by the police.

Akhter, known for his repeated involvement in drug peddling cases, was detained to prevent further illicit activities. This decisive action underscores the administration's zero-tolerance stance against the drug menace ravaging the region.

Meanwhile, continued anti-drug operations across the districts of Rajouri, Samba, and Udhampur resulted in the arrest of four more individuals, seized with varying quantities of heroin. Investigations are underway to dismantle their connections and sever the distribution chain. Adding to the crackdown, an absconding suspect in a 2022 bovine smuggling case was captured in Kathua after evading arrest for three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)