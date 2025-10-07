Left Menu

Crackdown on Drug Peddling: Key Arrests in Jammu and Kashmir

A notorious drug dealer, Shoib Akhter, was detained under the PIT-NDPS Act in Jammu while four others were arrested with heroin across various districts. Authorities launched investigations to uncover broader drug networks. Also, an absconder involved in bovine smuggling was caught after a three-year chase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:47 IST
Crackdown on Drug Peddling: Key Arrests in Jammu and Kashmir
drug peddler
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, law enforcement agencies in Jammu and Kashmir have detained a noted drug dealer under the rigorous PIT-NDPS Act, aiming to combat the local drug trade. Shoib Akhter, from Draj village, is now behind bars in Jammu Jail, as confirmed by the police.

Akhter, known for his repeated involvement in drug peddling cases, was detained to prevent further illicit activities. This decisive action underscores the administration's zero-tolerance stance against the drug menace ravaging the region.

Meanwhile, continued anti-drug operations across the districts of Rajouri, Samba, and Udhampur resulted in the arrest of four more individuals, seized with varying quantities of heroin. Investigations are underway to dismantle their connections and sever the distribution chain. Adding to the crackdown, an absconding suspect in a 2022 bovine smuggling case was captured in Kathua after evading arrest for three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

 India
4
Capitol Standoff: Government Shutdown and the Healthcare Clash

Capitol Standoff: Government Shutdown and the Healthcare Clash

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025