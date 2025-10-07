Police Chiefs Removed Amid Controversial Suicide Case in Jharkhand

A controversy is brewing in Jharkhand's Koderma district following the removal of two police station officers from their posts over an alleged suicide case involving a suspended policeman. The drastic measure came about after a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against the officers.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Anudeep Singh executed the removals after allegations surfaced against the officers. Mansoor Alam, a suspended police driver, had accused these officers of harassment before allegedly ending his life by consuming poison. Alam's suspension had been linked to "dereliction of duty," and he had faced similar actions in the recent past.

The case is currently under intense scrutiny, and an investigation is being carried out by Ritesh Kumar from Chandwara police station. Further actions will hinge on the findings of this investigation. If the officers are found culpable, senior officials have vowed to take appropriate measures.

