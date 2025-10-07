Left Menu

Police Chiefs Removed Amid Controversial Suicide Case in Jharkhand

Two officers in Jharkhand's Koderma district have been removed following the alleged suicide of a suspended policeman. The Superintendent of Police took action after an FIR was filed against them. The victim, Mansoor Alam, accused them of harassment. The case is under investigation, and further actions depend on the findings.

Ranchi | Updated: 07-10-2025 23:00 IST

  • India

A controversy is brewing in Jharkhand's Koderma district following the removal of two police station officers from their posts over an alleged suicide case involving a suspended policeman. The drastic measure came about after a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against the officers.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Anudeep Singh executed the removals after allegations surfaced against the officers. Mansoor Alam, a suspended police driver, had accused these officers of harassment before allegedly ending his life by consuming poison. Alam's suspension had been linked to "dereliction of duty," and he had faced similar actions in the recent past.

The case is currently under intense scrutiny, and an investigation is being carried out by Ritesh Kumar from Chandwara police station. Further actions will hinge on the findings of this investigation. If the officers are found culpable, senior officials have vowed to take appropriate measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

