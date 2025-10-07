Left Menu

Leadership Shakeup Amid Controversial Policeman's Death

Two police station officers in Koderma, Jharkhand, were removed from their posts following a suspended driver's alleged suicide. An FIR was lodged against them, and investigations are underway, with replacements appointed. The case involves allegations of harassment, detailed in an unverifiable video released online.

Ranchi | Updated: 07-10-2025 23:30 IST
Amid allegations of harassment, Koderma district police in Jharkhand faced a leadership shakeup after a suspended driver allegedly committed suicide. Two officers-in-charge were relieved of their duties pending an investigation into the incident.

Superintendent of Police Anudeep Singh took action after an FIR was registered against the officers at Chandwara police station, appointing Ritesh Kumar as the investigating officer.

The suspended driver, Mansoor Alam, allegedly consumed poison and later died. A video surfaced on social media where Alam accused the officers of harassment, though the video's authenticity remains unverified by PTI.

