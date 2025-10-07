Left Menu

Putin Declares Significant Territorial Gains in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russian forces captured about 5,000 square kilometers in Ukraine in 2025, maintaining strategic dominance. Despite Kyiv's attempts to target deep into Russian territory, Putin asserts that these efforts would not alter the current situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-10-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 23:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant announcement, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Tuesday that Russian forces have successfully captured approximately 5,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in 2025. He emphasized that Moscow retains full strategic initiative on the battlefield, solidifying its position of power in the ongoing conflict.

During a meeting with top Russian military commanders, Putin addressed the situation, highlighting Kyiv's attempts to launch deeper strikes into Russian territory. However, he downplayed the impact of these actions, suggesting that they would not bring about any substantial change in the current warfare dynamics.

Putin's statement signals a bold assertion of Russia's military position, amidst a backdrop of ongoing tensions and confrontations. The capture of significant territory underscores the challenging geopolitical landscape as both nations continue to vie for strategic advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

