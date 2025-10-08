Hopes for Peace Rise Amid Gaza War Talks
Hamas expresses readiness to end the Gaza war based on Trump's plan, amid indirect talks in Egypt involving Qatar's prime minister and U.S. mediators. Optimism grows for a ceasefire, but key issues remain unresolved, including conditions set by Hamas and Israel's demands for disarmament.
In a pivotal moment, Hamas has signaled its readiness to conclude the ongoing conflict in Gaza by aligning with a plan proposed by former President Donald Trump. This declaration comes as key diplomatic players, including Qatar's prime minister and senior U.S. mediators, gather in Egypt for indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel.
The discussions coincide with the second anniversary of a Hamas attack that escalated Israeli military actions in Gaza. U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, along with Jared Kushner, is taking part in these talks, which are seen as a potential turning point toward peace in the Middle East.
Negotiators face significant challenges, as both sides remain steadfast on contentious issues like the disarmament of Hamas and the reconstruction of Gaza. Despite caution from officials, hopes are high as global protests call attention to the humanitarian crisis, with many urging for an end to the violence that has left thousands dead or displaced.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- Gaza
- peace talks
- Trump
- Qatar
- Israel
- ceasefire
- disarmament
- reconstruction
- Middle East
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military
Global Protests Amplify Over Gaza Crisis Amid Israeli War Commemoration
Global Leaders Urge Peace on Two-Year Anniversary of Hamas Attack on Israel
Mark Carney Commends Trump's Role in India-Pakistan Ceasefire
Security Concerns Overshadow Israel's World Cup Qualifiers