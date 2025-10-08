Left Menu

Hopes for Peace Rise Amid Gaza War Talks

Hamas expresses readiness to end the Gaza war based on Trump's plan, amid indirect talks in Egypt involving Qatar's prime minister and U.S. mediators. Optimism grows for a ceasefire, but key issues remain unresolved, including conditions set by Hamas and Israel's demands for disarmament.

Updated: 08-10-2025 07:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal moment, Hamas has signaled its readiness to conclude the ongoing conflict in Gaza by aligning with a plan proposed by former President Donald Trump. This declaration comes as key diplomatic players, including Qatar's prime minister and senior U.S. mediators, gather in Egypt for indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel.

The discussions coincide with the second anniversary of a Hamas attack that escalated Israeli military actions in Gaza. U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, along with Jared Kushner, is taking part in these talks, which are seen as a potential turning point toward peace in the Middle East.

Negotiators face significant challenges, as both sides remain steadfast on contentious issues like the disarmament of Hamas and the reconstruction of Gaza. Despite caution from officials, hopes are high as global protests call attention to the humanitarian crisis, with many urging for an end to the violence that has left thousands dead or displaced.

