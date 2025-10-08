Unchahar Lynching Sparks Outrage: Arrests Continue Amid Communal Tensions

In a grim development from Raebareli district, police have detained four additional suspects in a Dalit's lynching. Misidentified as a thief during a night watch, the victim's attack has led to widespread condemnation and the invocation of stringent laws against the accused.

The Uttar Pradesh police have decided to apply both the Gangsters Act and the National Security Act (NSA) in this case, stressing that the perpetrators were unaware of the victim's caste. Despite this, political leaders have decried the incident as emblematic of broader societal issues, demanding justice for the family.

Raebareli's Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh confirmed ongoing investigations, with a focus on addressing communal tensions. Additional suspects are under scrutiny, based on evidence that surfaced post-incident, while political figures like Rahul Gandhi offer support to the bereaved family.