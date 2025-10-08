Crackdown on Adulterated Ghee: Over 2,600 Litres Seized in Major Raid

In a decisive strike against food adulteration, the Delhi Police have confiscated more than 2,600 litres of spurious ghee from godowns in Delhi and Haryana. The raid, initiated on a credible tip-off, culminated in the arrest of two suspects, identified as Rakesh Garg and Mukesh.

The operation unearthed a total of 2,651 litres of fake ghee, cleverly packaged to resemble well-known brands. In a bid to exploit the festival-induced demand, the manufacturers allegedly used low-grade ingredients laced with hazardous chemicals to mimic authentic ghee, distributing it to wholesalers and retailers.

Authorities have sealed the manufacturing unit in Jind, Haryana, and the suspects have been charged with various offenses. The Food Safety Department of Delhi has actively participated in the raids, which revealed that the cost-effective illicit production has been ongoing for years, threatening consumer safety across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)