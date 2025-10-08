Green Crackers in Legal Limelight: Supreme Court Postpones Hearing
The Supreme Court delayed the hearing concerning the production and sale of 'green' crackers in Delhi-NCR. Certified manufacturers can continue production under specific conditions. The court awaits a detailed report from the Centre and will consider further action on October 10, just before the Diwali festival.
Updated: 08-10-2025 16:25 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed the hearing on the production and sale of 'green' crackers in Delhi and the NCR to October 10.
Last month, India's top court allowed certified manufacturers to produce 'green' crackers, imposing a ban on selling them in the prohibited Delhi-NCR without approval.
The court directed the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to consult all stakeholders. The bench will evaluate the issue again, amid concerns relating to environmental impact and public health.
