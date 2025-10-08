Green Crackers in Legal Limelight: Supreme Court Postpones Hearing

The Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed the hearing on the production and sale of 'green' crackers in Delhi and the NCR to October 10.

Last month, India's top court allowed certified manufacturers to produce 'green' crackers, imposing a ban on selling them in the prohibited Delhi-NCR without approval.

The court directed the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to consult all stakeholders. The bench will evaluate the issue again, amid concerns relating to environmental impact and public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)