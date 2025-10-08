Left Menu

Scandal Unfolds: Newborns Illegally Sold in Jharkhand

Two male newborns were allegedly sold in Jharkhand's Gumla district, sparking a police investigation into illegal adoption practices. An FIR was filed against seven individuals, with five identified so far. The babies were safely recovered and handed over to the Child Welfare Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:06 IST
Scandal Unfolds: Newborns Illegally Sold in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, two male newborns were reportedly sold in Jharkhand's Gumla district, authorities disclosed on Wednesday.

Local police have lodged an FIR implicating seven suspects in the illegal transaction, with five having been identified. Two babies have since been recovered from the neighboring areas.

After initial investigations indicated procedural breaches in adoption practices, officials launched a full-scale inquiry into the matter, emphasizing a need for stringent adherence to legal guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
'Neeriddre Nale': Karnataka's Push for Water Conservation

'Neeriddre Nale': Karnataka's Push for Water Conservation

 India
2
Taliban Diplomacy: Afghan Foreign Minister Visits India to Boost Ties

Taliban Diplomacy: Afghan Foreign Minister Visits India to Boost Ties

 Global
3
Rajasthan Eyes $350 Billion Economy by 2030, Unveils Investment Opportunities

Rajasthan Eyes $350 Billion Economy by 2030, Unveils Investment Opportunitie...

 India
4
US Expands Trade Blacklist, Targeting Chinese Firms Tied to Iranian Drone Supply

US Expands Trade Blacklist, Targeting Chinese Firms Tied to Iranian Drone Su...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025