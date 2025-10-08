Scandal Unfolds: Newborns Illegally Sold in Jharkhand

In a shocking revelation, two male newborns were reportedly sold in Jharkhand's Gumla district, authorities disclosed on Wednesday.

Local police have lodged an FIR implicating seven suspects in the illegal transaction, with five having been identified. Two babies have since been recovered from the neighboring areas.

After initial investigations indicated procedural breaches in adoption practices, officials launched a full-scale inquiry into the matter, emphasizing a need for stringent adherence to legal guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)