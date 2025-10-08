Left Menu

Jordanian Court Sentences Nine in Alleged Brotherhood Plot

A Jordanian military court sentenced nine individuals for a plot linked to the Muslim Brotherhood to destabilize the country. The defendants, who denied the charges, were accused of receiving training and financing to conduct attacks inside Jordan. The case led to the outlawing of the Brotherhood in Jordan.

A Jordanian military court on Wednesday sentenced nine individuals accused of being part of a Muslim Brotherhood-linked plot to destabilize the country. The sentences ranged from three to 15 years.

The defendants were among a group arrested last April and were alleged to have received training in Lebanon to launch attacks on Jordan using rockets and drones. Authorities claimed the group had targeted security locations.

This case prompted a crackdown on the Brotherhood, once Jordan's largest opposition group, leading to the government's decision to outlaw the group, seize its assets, and stifle its operations in Jordan.

