Intensive Kokernag Forest Search for Missing Soldiers Amid Terror Hunt

Security forces have launched a major search operation in the Kokernag forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The search is initiated to locate two elite para unit soldiers missing during a combing operation aimed at tracking terrorists. Helicopters are aiding in locating the soldiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:33 IST
Security forces have embarked on a significant search operation in the dense forests of Kokernag, Anantnag, in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation seeks to find two soldiers from an elite para unit who went missing during a combing exercise aimed at flushing out terrorists entrenched in the area.

The combing exercise commenced two days earlier in the Ahlan Gadole section of Kokernag following credible intelligence reports suggesting terrorist presence. However, contact with two soldiers was lost, prompting an intensified search effort, including aerial reconnaissance by helicopters to locate the missing personnel.

Ahlan Gadole area has emerged as a terrorism hotspot, with recent major encounters, including a fierce gun battle last year and another significant conflict this year, resulting in multiple casualties among security forces. The search continues as authorities intensify efforts to retrieve their missing comrades in these challenging terrains.

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

