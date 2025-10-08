Corruption Sting: ASI Caught Red-Handed in Jalore
Assistant sub-Inspector Kalyan Singh was caught taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau in Jalore. Singh demanded a total of Rs 65,000 to avoid filing a challan. He was arrested by ACB officials during the transaction.
An assistant sub-inspector in Jalore has been apprehended for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000. The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made the arrest on Wednesday, as confirmed by their office.
The officer, identified as ASI Kalyan Singh and stationed at Bagoda Police Station, allegedly solicited a total of Rs 65,000 from a complainant to halt the progress of a challan.
ACB Additional Director General, Smita Srivastava, reported that Singh was caught in the act of accepting the illicit payment. The arrest is a part of the ACB's ongoing efforts to clamp down on corruption in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
