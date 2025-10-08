Tragic Demise of IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar Sparks Investigation

In a tragic turn of events, senior Haryana Police officer Y Puran Kumar reportedly took his own life at his residence in Chandigarh, prompting an in-depth investigation by authorities to unravel the circumstances that led to this distressing incident.

Kumar's wife, Amneet P Kumar, a distinguished IAS officer, returned hurriedly from Japan to pay her respects, as friends and colleagues expressed their condolences and shock over the loss.

The officer, known for his advocacy on issues concerning the representation of the Scheduled Castes, left behind an alleged eight-page suicide note detailing challenges he faced in his career, including possible mental harassment by colleagues.

