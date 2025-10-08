Tragic Demise of IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar Sparks Investigation
Y Puran Kumar, a senior Haryana Police officer, allegedly committed suicide in Chandigarh. Authorities are investigating to determine the circumstances behind his tragic death. Kumar's wife, Amneet P Kumar, a senior IAS officer, returned from Japan amid condolences. An alleged suicide note mentions possible 'mental harassment' contributing to his decision.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, senior Haryana Police officer Y Puran Kumar reportedly took his own life at his residence in Chandigarh, prompting an in-depth investigation by authorities to unravel the circumstances that led to this distressing incident.
Kumar's wife, Amneet P Kumar, a distinguished IAS officer, returned hurriedly from Japan to pay her respects, as friends and colleagues expressed their condolences and shock over the loss.
The officer, known for his advocacy on issues concerning the representation of the Scheduled Castes, left behind an alleged eight-page suicide note detailing challenges he faced in his career, including possible mental harassment by colleagues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Twin Scooter Explosions Shake Kanpur: An In-Depth Investigation
Fatal Lift Crash at Chhattisgarh Power Plant Sparks Investigation
Murder in Baikuntha Nagar: Unfolding the Investigation
Germany Launches Investigation into Temu's Pricing Influence
Pharma Firm Faces Investigation for Allegedly Toxic Cough Syrup