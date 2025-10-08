Left Menu

Tragic Demise of IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar Sparks Investigation

Y Puran Kumar, a senior Haryana Police officer, allegedly committed suicide in Chandigarh. Authorities are investigating to determine the circumstances behind his tragic death. Kumar's wife, Amneet P Kumar, a senior IAS officer, returned from Japan amid condolences. An alleged suicide note mentions possible 'mental harassment' contributing to his decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:09 IST
In a tragic turn of events, senior Haryana Police officer Y Puran Kumar reportedly took his own life at his residence in Chandigarh, prompting an in-depth investigation by authorities to unravel the circumstances that led to this distressing incident.

Kumar's wife, Amneet P Kumar, a distinguished IAS officer, returned hurriedly from Japan to pay her respects, as friends and colleagues expressed their condolences and shock over the loss.

The officer, known for his advocacy on issues concerning the representation of the Scheduled Castes, left behind an alleged eight-page suicide note detailing challenges he faced in his career, including possible mental harassment by colleagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

