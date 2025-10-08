Madagascar's Youth Uprising: A Call for Change

Amidst growing unrest in Madagascar, youth protesters have firmly rejected President Andry Rajoelina's offer to engage in a 'national dialogue.' Demonstrations, which echo similar Gen Z movements in Kenya and Nepal, reflect dissatisfaction over poverty and corruption under Rajoelina's leadership.

The discontent has intensified despite the president's attempts to quell tensions by restructuring his government and initiating dialogue inclusive of spiritual leaders and youth representatives. However, the movement, with expanded demands, insists on Rajoelina's resignation and accountability.

Police actions against demonstrators have exacerbated the situation, and recent incidents indicate a broader demand for systemic reform as public grievances mount. The ongoing protests underscore significant socio-economic challenges, with the nation's export-driven economy wavering in response.

