Synagogue Attack: A Call to Extremism

A man identified as Jihad Al-Shamie attacked a synagogue in northern England, killing two Jewish worshippers. The attacker, reportedly acting on behalf of Islamic State, used a car and knife in the assault. Emergency services received a call from him claiming responsibility for the act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a harrowing act of violence, a synagogue in northern England became the scene of tragedy after a man killed two Jewish worshippers last week, according to British media reports.

The attacker, Jihad Al-Shamie, aged 35, reportedly made a call to police claiming that he was acting on behalf of the Islamic State. The attack involved driving a vehicle into pedestrians and stabbing individuals near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall.

Al-Shamie's actions have been widely condemned, and further investigations into his motives continue, as authorities emphasize the need for security and vigilance against extremist threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

