Synagogue Attack: A Call to Extremism

In a harrowing act of violence, a synagogue in northern England became the scene of tragedy after a man killed two Jewish worshippers last week, according to British media reports.

The attacker, Jihad Al-Shamie, aged 35, reportedly made a call to police claiming that he was acting on behalf of the Islamic State. The attack involved driving a vehicle into pedestrians and stabbing individuals near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall.

Al-Shamie's actions have been widely condemned, and further investigations into his motives continue, as authorities emphasize the need for security and vigilance against extremist threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)