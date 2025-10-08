Synagogue Attack: A Call to Extremism
A man identified as Jihad Al-Shamie attacked a synagogue in northern England, killing two Jewish worshippers. The attacker, reportedly acting on behalf of Islamic State, used a car and knife in the assault. Emergency services received a call from him claiming responsibility for the act.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a harrowing act of violence, a synagogue in northern England became the scene of tragedy after a man killed two Jewish worshippers last week, according to British media reports.
The attacker, Jihad Al-Shamie, aged 35, reportedly made a call to police claiming that he was acting on behalf of the Islamic State. The attack involved driving a vehicle into pedestrians and stabbing individuals near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall.
Al-Shamie's actions have been widely condemned, and further investigations into his motives continue, as authorities emphasize the need for security and vigilance against extremist threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crisis in Haiti: Unprecedented Displacement of Children Amid Rising Violence
Tensions Surge as BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Political Violence
Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security: Focus on Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism
Latvian Women Protest Possible Withdrawal from Violence Protection Treaty
Renewed Violence in Northern Mozambique Drives Fresh Wave of Mass Displacement