Digital Deception: Kerala Man's Disguise Leads to Shocking Assault

A man in Kerala, named Ajilal, was arrested for impersonating his daughter through text messages to kidnap and assault her teenage boyfriend. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, suffered severe injuries. The incident occurred in Kothamangalam, Ernakulam, and sparked outrage leading to the arrest and custody of the perpetrator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an alarming case of digital impersonation, Kerala authorities have arrested a man named Ajilal for deceiving his daughter's teenage boyfriend using manipulative text messages sent from the daughter's mobile phone.

The incident, which unfolded in Kothamangalam, Ernakulam, involved the unsuspecting 17-year-old being lured from his home late one night. Assuming the messages were from his girlfriend, he stepped outside only to be forcibly abducted and violently assaulted.

According to police reports, the teenager endured severe bodily harm, including injuries to his internal organs. The case, based on the victim's complaint, led to Ajilal's arrest and subsequent judicial custody under multiple sections of the local criminal code.

(With inputs from agencies.)

