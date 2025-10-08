Left Menu

Property Seizure in Kashmir: Cracking Down on Terror Funding

Jammu and Kashmir Police have seized a property in Budgam district linked to Pakistan-based terror handler Fayaz Ahmad. The land, located in Dasan, Beerwah, was reportedly intended for sale to finance terrorist activities. The action was sanctioned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:18 IST
property
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Police have taken decisive action by seizing a property in Budgam belonging to a Pakistan-based terror handler, as confirmed by an official source.

The property, covering an area of 3 kanals and 19 marlas, is situated in Dasan, Beerwah. Its attachment was authorized by the competent authorities, highlighting ongoing efforts to thwart terrorism financing.

Fayaz Ahmad, alias Gadda, had been using this property to further terrorism activities in the region. Investigations revealed plans to sell the land and use the proceeds for terrorism. Sanction under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was obtained to formally seize the property as part of case FIR no. 56/2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

