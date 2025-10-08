Scindia Inaugurates Satcom Summit at IMC 2025, Unveils Vision for Universal Space Connectivity

In a defining moment for India’s digital and space innovation journey, Union Minister for Communications Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia inaugurated the Satcom Summit on “Space Networks for Universal Connectivity” at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, New Delhi. The summit brought together leaders from the telecom, space, and technology sectors, setting the tone for India’s next phase of digital inclusion through satellite communications (SATCOM).

The event witnessed participation from Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Space), Dr. V. Narayanan, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Department of Space (DoS), and Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe. Together, they reflected the unified vision of India’s telecom–space ecosystem working towards universal, secure, and sustainable connectivity.

“A Revolution Born in the Sky, Transforming Lives on the Ground”

Addressing the summit, Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia described SATCOM as a revolutionary force poised to reshape India’s digital future.

“The Satcom Summit marks the threshold of a revolution — a revolution born in the sky, carried by satellites, but destined to transform lives on the ground,” he said.

He emphasized that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has achieved an unprecedented milestone in global telecom transformation, connecting 99.9% of its population through 4.8 lakh 5G towers within just 20 months—the fastest rollout globally.

Building on this achievement, the Minister said that satellite communication will bridge the final frontier of connectivity, ensuring that citizens in the remotest corners—mountainous terrains, islands, deserts, and border regions—are integrated into the national digital grid.

“SATCOM is no longer a luxury; it is a right — a form of justice in the digital era,” he declared. “It will empower farmers, fishermen, doctors, students, and entrepreneurs in areas where terrestrial networks cannot reach.”

Connecting the Unconnected: Mission Digital Bharat Nidhi

Highlighting the government’s commitment to universal digital access, Shri Scindia informed that through the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) and the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), the government has launched an ambitious mission to connect 38,260 remote villages located in difficult terrains and far-flung regions, with a total investment of ₹40,000 crore.

So far, nearly 29,000 villages—about 75%—have already been connected, marking a significant milestone in India’s pursuit of digital inclusion and equitable access.

The initiative is part of a larger effort to ensure “Connectivity for All”, complementing existing programs like BharatNet, 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access), and PM-WANI Wi-Fi hotspots, ensuring a seamless and resilient digital infrastructure across rural India.

Policy Reforms Fueling India’s SATCOM Ecosystem

Minister Scindia outlined the series of transformative policy reforms that have catalyzed the rapid evolution of India’s satellite communication ecosystem.

Key among these is the introduction of administrative allocation of satellite spectrum, a move aligned with global best practices, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and equitable access for operators.

He also announced that GMPCS (Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite) licences have already been granted to OneWeb and Jio Satellite, while Starlink has received a Letter of Intent (LoI)—paving the way for robust competition and innovation in India’s SATCOM market.

These reforms are designed to position India as a global leader in satellite services, unlocking opportunities in broadband connectivity, emergency response, remote sensing, maritime communication, and aviation.

Safeguarding the Skies: ₹900 Crore SATCOM Monitoring Facility

To ensure the secure and optimal use of satellite spectrum, Shri Scindia announced the establishment of a National SATCOM Monitoring Facility with an investment of ₹900 crore.

This state-of-the-art facility will enhance real-time monitoring of satellite signals, protect spectrum assets, and ensure seamless coordination among ground stations and satellite gateways.

The Minister emphasized that this infrastructure will play a strategic role in India’s national security and space governance, strengthening the integrity of its communication systems and preventing interference in orbital operations.

SATCOM: The Next Frontier of Economic Growth

The Minister projected that the Indian SATCOM market, currently valued at $4.3 billion (2024), is expected to triple to $14.8 billion by 2033, reflecting its growing relevance across telecommunications, logistics, broadcasting, defense, and disaster management.

He underscored that this growth will create new opportunities for startups, MSMEs, and research institutions, driving innovation in areas like low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations, ground terminals, and optical communication technologies.

“India must not just be a beneficiary of satellite services—it must become a hub, an exporter, and a trusted global partner,” Shri Scindia asserted.

From Aryabhata to Gaganyaan: India’s Ascent in Space

In his keynote address, Shri Scindia reflected on India’s remarkable journey from launching its first satellite Aryabhata in 1975 to achieving global milestones with Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L1, and NISAR, and the upcoming Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission.

He noted that India’s transformation from a technology follower to an innovation leader is rooted in its commitment to self-reliance and open collaboration.

“From Aryabhata to Aditya-L1, from Chandrayaan to Gaganyaan—our journey mirrors India’s rise from dependence to dominance in the space sector,” he remarked.

The Minister called for a coordinated, milestone-driven SATCOM programme, uniting the efforts of government, industry, startups, academia, and international partners to accelerate innovation, strengthen security, and promote interoperability.

“India Will Be the Conductor of Global Innovation”

In a stirring conclusion, Shri Scindia said that India’s leadership in the digital and space domains is not just about technological achievement but about creating a model of inclusive growth for the world.

“In the great symphony of progress, India will not be a silent listener. India will be the conductor—leading the orchestra of global innovation, composing the melody of opportunity,” he proclaimed.

Collaborative Leadership in Space and Telecom

The Satcom Summit featured discussions on spectrum allocation, regulatory coordination, public-private partnerships, and satellite-enabled digital inclusion, with participation from policymakers, global industry leaders, and researchers.

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the synergy between the Department of Space and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in enabling India’s commercial space ecosystem, while Dr. V. Narayanan (ISRO) and Dr. Pawan Goenka (IN-SPACe) emphasized the role of startups and private enterprise in democratizing access to space technology.

The summit concluded with a collective commitment to “connect the unconnected”, ensuring that India’s space networks become a foundation for universal connectivity, sustainable development, and digital empowerment.