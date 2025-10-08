Left Menu

High Court Seeks Answers: Man's Desperate Journey Sparks Legal Action

The Jharkhand High Court has ordered the state government to file an affidavit regarding reports of a man carrying his sick wife due to lack of ambulance services. The matter, addressed in a suo motu Public Interest Litigation, will be re-examined on October 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:22 IST
High Court Seeks Answers: Man's Desperate Journey Sparks Legal Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday took proactive measures by directing the state government to provide an affidavit concerning an incident that has garnered significant attention. The case involves a man who was forced to carry his critically ill wife on his shoulders due to the unavailability of ambulance services.

Sparking this legal action is a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that the court initiated on its own accord, demonstrating the judiciary's responsiveness to public concerns. The case sheds light on potential gaps in the emergency medical infrastructure within the region.

The man reportedly undertook this arduous journey on October 5, carrying his spouse from Dhalbhum primary health centre to the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College in Jamshedpur. The court has scheduled to revisit this pressing issue on October 13, stressing the need for immediate government accountability and action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

