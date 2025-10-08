Left Menu

Defamation Drama: Court Dismisses Plea Against AAP Leader's Representation

A Delhi court refused Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's plea to stop AAP leader Somnath Bharti from representing his wife in a defamation case. The court ruled no legal barrier exists for spouses to defend or prosecute each other. This comes amid a complaint alleging defamatory statements by Sitharaman.

In a notable development, a Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's application to prevent AAP leader Somnath Bharti from representing his wife, Lipika Mitra, in a defamation case.

The complaint against Sitharaman concerns allegedly defamatory remarks made during a May 17, 2024, press conference, purportedly intended to damage Bharti's electoral prospects.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal highlighted that spouses can legally represent each other, rejecting Sitharaman's plea and emphasizing the individuality of their pecuniary interests.

