Defamation Drama: Court Dismisses Plea Against AAP Leader's Representation

In a notable development, a Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's application to prevent AAP leader Somnath Bharti from representing his wife, Lipika Mitra, in a defamation case.

The complaint against Sitharaman concerns allegedly defamatory remarks made during a May 17, 2024, press conference, purportedly intended to damage Bharti's electoral prospects.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal highlighted that spouses can legally represent each other, rejecting Sitharaman's plea and emphasizing the individuality of their pecuniary interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)