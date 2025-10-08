Defamation Drama: Court Dismisses Plea Against AAP Leader's Representation
A Delhi court refused Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's plea to stop AAP leader Somnath Bharti from representing his wife in a defamation case. The court ruled no legal barrier exists for spouses to defend or prosecute each other. This comes amid a complaint alleging defamatory statements by Sitharaman.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:23 IST
- Country:
- India
In a notable development, a Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's application to prevent AAP leader Somnath Bharti from representing his wife, Lipika Mitra, in a defamation case.
The complaint against Sitharaman concerns allegedly defamatory remarks made during a May 17, 2024, press conference, purportedly intended to damage Bharti's electoral prospects.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal highlighted that spouses can legally represent each other, rejecting Sitharaman's plea and emphasizing the individuality of their pecuniary interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Goa AAP Leader Resigns Over Opposition Disunity
World Bank: MENAAP Growth Strengthens but Women’s Workforce Potential Untapped
Punjab Floods: BJP Issues Chargesheet Against AAP Government
AAP Enters the Fray: A Bold Move in Jammu and Kashmir Bypolls
Delhi Pulls ‘The Baap of All Fines’: Insights from ACKO’s Traffic Challan Report